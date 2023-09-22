Impact Wrestling Results – September 21, 2023

Impact Wrestling continues to celebrate the 1000th episode, pre-recorded from White Plains, Ny at the Westchester County Center. On the card is a massive 10-woman tag match with Trinity, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, & Awesome Kong (w/ Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, & Tasha Steelz (w/ Velvet Sky & Jai Vidal). Plus, Eric Young, Scott D’Amore, James Storm, & Chris Harris vs. Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Deaner, & Kon and so much more!

Before Impact:

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match: Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & JesSICKa) vs. MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MK ULTRA! MK Ultra defeats Death Dollz via pinfall after Masha hits JesSICKa with the Snowplow.

Ultimate X: Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey vs. Samuray del Sol

RESULTS: Alan Angels defeats Zachary Wentz, Rich Swann, Samuray Del Sol, Speedball Mike Bailey, & Ace Austin by grabbing the “X” sign.

Backstage:

Alan Angels celebrates winning the X-Division match. He calls himself the future of the division. Angels says he’s cashing it in next week for a shot at Chris Sabin’s X-Division Championship.

Dirty Dango (w/ Alpha Bravo) vs. Jake Something –

Chase Stevens in the Fox Box as the judge for the 10-minute time limit. Alpha Bravo cuts a promo to introduce Dango.

RESULTS: Jake Something defeats Dirty Dango via pinfall with Into the Void after Bravo accidentally hit Dango with a flashlight.

Steve Maclin promo:

He says he’s going to end the War Machine’s (Rhyno) career after Rhyno cost him the World Championship at Feast or Fired. Then Rhyno attacks him. Santino yells at Rhino and says he went too far. Rhino says Maclin tried to end his career and that it’s on him what happens next.

Kenny King (w/ Sheldon Jean) vs. Eric Young (w/ Scott D’Amore)

RESULTS: Eric Young defeats Kenny King via disqualification. Afterwards, Shark Boy restarted the match as a tag team match. Then the Design interfered, so Shark Boy turned it in to an eight-man tag team match.

Eric Young, Scott D’Amore, James Storm, & Chris Harris vs. Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Deaner, & Kon

RESULTS: Eric Young, Scott D’Amore, James Storm, & Chris Harris defeats Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Deaner, & Kon via pinfall after Young hit the Piledriver on Jean.

Feast or Fired Results:

Dave LaGreca is presiding over the Feast or Fired reveal. Yuya and Hendry share they’re hoping for a tag title shot. Bey and Moose also want a tag title shot as Ace and Myers are alongside them, respectively. Crazzy Steve’s answer is cryptic.

Steve starts with Case #1. It’s a shot at the Digital Media title. He repeats, “the world was full of dreamers” over and over before exiting. Moose opens Case #2 for a shot at the World title. He’s smiling despite saying he was hoping for a tag title shot.

Bey opens Case #3 for a tag team title opportunity. Hendry and Yuya are in shock. Yuya cracks open Case #4 to reveal that he’s fired.

Trey Miguel (w/ Zachary Wentz) vs. Josh Alexander

RESULTS: Josh Alexander defeats Trey Miguel after the C4 Spike. During the match, Alex Shelley took out Wentz due to him getting involved in the match multiple times. After the match, Josh & Shelley go back and forth with Josh saying he’s taking the title back at Bound for Glory.

Made official for Bound for Glory is Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey.

BACKSTAGE:

Gresham checks on Bailey. They make jokes at each other for not winning their respective matches. Except Gresham has been a world champion before. After more bantering, they agree to a match.

John Skyler is seen arguing with The Rascalz about their deal. ABC walks up and reminds them they have a guaranteed title shot. Rascalz run off while Skyler goes off. Skyler looks stunned that he was ditched.

Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, & Tasha Steelz (w/ Velvet Sky & Jai Vidal) vs. Trinity, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, & Awesome Kong (w/ Raisha Saeed)

RESULTS: Trinity, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, & Awesome Kong defeats Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, & Tasha Steelz via pinfall after Kong hit Shaw with the Implant Buster.

Next week on Impact is a Memphis Street Fight with Dreamer & Heath vs. King & Jean, Bailey vs. Gresham, Yuya’s goodbye ceremony, plus Angels vs. Sabin for the X-Division title.