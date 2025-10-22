Indi Hartwell Talks Transition To Singles Wrestling, Dream Match With Mickie James

Former WWE star and current TNA Wrestling star Indi Hartwell discussed various topics, including her transition into singles wrestling, in an interview with the Daily Star.

Hartwell said, “The thing that I’ve developed and worked on is being on my own. Cardio and confidence is something I’ve improved on this year. I spent most of my career in a tag team. Being out there with Candice by my side, I always so confident knowing I could turn my head and she would be there. It’s different being on my own and I had to spend the first few months of this new chapter getting confident. Going from a tag team to going on my own, that was something I was worried about, especially my cardio in singles matches. It’s different, I can’t just tag out now. You have to do in-ring cardio to prepare for the ring. Normal cardio just doesn’t translate well. Wrestling takes it out of you. Even just a three minute match, if I’m in a tag match and I just have a minute and I’m blown up, I can just tag out and I know I can have a break. In a singles match, there’s no one to tag out to so you just have to get your cardio up.”

On being looked at as a veteran by younger talent:

“I’ve learnt that people really respect me. It’s crazy. Especially going to work the indies and I’m the veteran of the match and they’re listening to me and they want to do what I want to do only. That’s a weird thing I’m trying to get used to, but it’s nice.”

On whether she feels like a veteran:

“No, not at all. I guess because of the experience I’ve got and the women I’ve got to wrestle in WWE and the people I got to work under in WWE, that’s not something that everyone gets, so I can understand it.”

On her dream match opponent:

“Mickie James. She’s a TNA legend, also a WWE legend. Getting to wrestle her would be a dream of mine for sure.”