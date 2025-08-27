Indie Star LJ Cleary Reveals Advice He Received From CM Punk

Indie star LJ Cleary discussed various topics with MuscleMan Malcolm, including his encounter with WWE star CM Punk at Ace Steel’s school.

Clearly said, “I train regularly at The Foundation in Orlando, its Ace Steel’s school. Punk just dropped in, it was pretty surreal, I remember walking in like, ‘Oh, I guess he’s here.’”

He continued, “A couple days before, I put up my graphic saying that I was now based out of Orlando and Punk, who’d I’d never met at this point, shared it. So, first thing I said to him when I saw him was like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you, thank you for sharing my graphic.’ He was just like, ‘Oh, no, if Ace puts the stamp on you, I believe it.’”

On what he took away from the meeting:

“I’d say the main thing I took from that day — it gets said a lot, oh it’s not about moves, it’s about the moments. Sometimes that gets just repeated by people who don’t really explain it. But then, you meet someone like him who obviously has a much higher level of understanding of this. Something he said when talking about that was, if I was on Raw tomorrow and I went out and hit a GTS — he was like, I wouldn’t care because it’s not CM Punk hitting it, therefore it just doesn’t have as much value. That was such a good way of putting that it’s not about the moves into perspective, it’s about who’s doing it.”

