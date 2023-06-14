Interesting Name Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Jimmy Jacobs, a former pro wrestler turned creative writer, is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC.

Fightful Select reported that Jacobs was a surprise face who appeared at the show and exchanged hugs and pleasantries with many people backstage.

A source hinted, but did not confirm, that Jacobs would be assisting with AEW creative as the company expanded with the debut of Collision this Saturday. In addition to the hiring of Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington, Bryan Danielson has been brought on board to assist with Collision.

Jacobs has been an integral part of the creative team at Impact Wrestling since November 2017. There’s no word on how his work for AEW will affect his duties with Impact, or if he’ll stay with the company, but he was recently seen in a video from Impact’s official Twitter account. Jacobs worked as a creative writer for WWE from March 2015 to October 2017.