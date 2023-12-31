Intergender Match Added To Wrestling REVOLVER’s Mox vs. Gringo Event

Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Masha Slamovich will face Jake Something in an Intergender Match at their Mox vs. Gringo event set to take place on Thursday, January 25th in Dayton, Ohio. The show will air live on TrillerTV+.

Other matches already announced for the show include Alex Shelley vs. Jake Crist in a Title vs. Title Match, Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner in a singles match, R.E.D. vs. The Rascalz vs. SGG vs. GYV in a World Tag Team Title Match and Jon Moxley vs. Gringo Loco in the main event, among others.