Internal Match Order For WWE WrestleMania 40 Revealed

WWE will host WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The internal match order for the show has been determined.

The main events have been known for some time, but we now know that WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch on the first night, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre on the second night.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned the following match order, which he learned about last week and could change between now and this weekend:

Night 1

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (champions) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

Singles Match

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

GUNTHER (champion) vs. Sami Zayn

Tag Team Match

The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Night 2

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (CM Punk On Commentary)

Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

Philadelphia Street Fight

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP

Singles Match

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul (champion) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Championship Match

IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bayley

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes