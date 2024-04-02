Internal Match Order For WWE WrestleMania 40 Revealed

WWE will host WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The internal match order for the show has been determined.
The main events have been known for some time, but we now know that WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch on the first night, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre on the second night.
While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned the following match order, which he learned about last week and could change between now and this weekend:
Night 1
WWE Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match
Finn Balor & Damian Priest (champions) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate
Tag Team Match
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
Singles Match
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
GUNTHER (champion) vs. Sami Zayn
Tag Team Match
The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
Night 2
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (CM Punk On Commentary)
Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre
Philadelphia Street Fight
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP
Singles Match
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Championship Match
Logan Paul (champion) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Championship Match
IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bayley
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes