Internal WWE Reaction To Cameron Grimes Being Released From The Company

Cameron Grimes announced earlier this week that he had been released from WWE. According to Fightful Select, Grimes’ departure surprised many in the company for a variety of reasons.

Fightful reports “His skill set and track record did not match with others that were cut from the company. While he’d been with WWE for over 5 years, he’d gotten over in NXT, and seemed to constantly improve in the ring. Another reason the release was a surprise was that Grimes was at last week’s Smackdown, and actually a regular at TV, even when he wasn’t being used.”

Grimes is expected to receive numerous post-WWE bookings, as several promotions have reportedly expressed an interest in using him.