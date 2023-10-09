Internal WWE Reaction To Rhea Ripley’s “Acknowledge Me” Segment With Paul Heyman

Whether or not Paul Heyman acknowledges Rhea Ripley as time goes on remains to be seen.

For now, one thing is for sure — the WWE Universe has acknowledged their recent on-air locker room segment.

The segment that saw the WWE Women’s World Champion of The Judgment Day calmly lean forward and say, “Paul … acknowledge me,” has gone viral on social media.

RingSideNews.com is reporting that the buzz around that segment was also thick within the WWE writers’ room following this past Friday night’s WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

According to the report, there was “so much buzz this weekend over the Rhea Ripley promo backstage with Paul Heyman,” as well as those applauding “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline for his ability to be “such a star-maker” on a consistent basis for the company.