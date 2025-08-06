International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Announces 2025 Ceremony Details

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) has announced the details for this year’s induction and dinner ceremony.

According to a press release, the event will take place on Sunday, October 2, at the Crowne Plaza Albany: Desmond Hotel in Albany, New York. This year’s inductees include Trish Stratus, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas, Rocky Johnson, and Johnny Rodz.

Join the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in celebrating our fifth anniversary and Class of 2025 Induction Dinner Ceremony on October 12, 2025, as we return to the Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel in Albany, NY, where the inaugural IPWHF Class of 2021 induction dinner was held!

The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour at 6:05 PM EST in the King’s Courtyard, referred to as WTBS (Wrestlers Talkin’ Before the Show) in tribute to the classic television start time for professional wrestling on the TBS network for many years. This casual cocktail hour will be succeeded by an elegant and intimate dinner featuring wrestlers, special guests, friends, and fans.