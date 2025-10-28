IYO SKY On Her Best Match In Japan, Talks Potential Return Matches

WWE star IYO SKY discussed various topics with Hype Talk TV, including her best match in Japan to date.

SKY said, “There have been so many so far, But maybe the one against Meiko Satomura. Now Mayu Iwatani too, so many of the matches I had back in the STARDOM days -— those were really good. And today’s match too of course [with Iwatani].”

On other potential matches in Japan:

“For now, nothing’s been decided after Marigold. But Mayu said she wants to wrestle me again, and there are others in Japan who’ve said the same, that they’d like to face me too. So if the timing works out, I’m sure I’ll be back wrestling in Japan again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)