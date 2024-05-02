Jack Perry Comments On Attacking Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite ended with The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) and “Scapegoat” Jack Perry attacking Kenny Omega moments after Omega made his return and cut a promo.

Perry appeared in a digital exclusive immediately following Dynamite, where he talked about a number of topics including the viscous attack on Omega.

Perry said, “Kenny Omega, is this the best that you got?.” “You know, you’re not as bad as you think you are. But I hope that you had fun, hitting all your old moves in your hometown for what’s probably the last time in your entire life.”

“The thing that hurts me the most, Kenny, is that you were not the hero that we needed you to be. When it came down to it, you were a coward, like everybody else. The truth is, The Elite doesn’t need you anymore. Neither does AEW. Because we are going to change the world without you. We all have to sacrifice, and you just made yours.”

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Perry shares his comments on the attack towards Kenny Omega on #AEWDynamite!@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/7efuBg08ry — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2024



