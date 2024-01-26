Jack Perry Registers New Trademark Amidst AEW Hiatus

Jack Perry has secured another trademark.

On January 24, the AEW wrestler had attorney Michael Dockins file trademarks with the USPTO for the purpose of merchandise services for “Scapegoat,” his most recent nickname.

He had previously filed for his old ring name, Jungle Boy, and other monikers. Here’s the description:

“Mark For: SCAPEGOAT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Perry hasn’t been seen or heard from since the incident with CM Punk at AEW All In in August, but he returned to wrestling at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event.

Perry was suspended following the incident, while Punk was released. At the event, Perry attacked Shota Umino. Perry then tore up an AEW contract and donned an armband bearing the word “Scapegoat”.

It remains unclear when he will return to AEW.