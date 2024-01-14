Jack Perry Resurfaces At NJPW Battle In The Valley, Tears Up His “AEW Contract”

In September 2023, AEW terminated CM Punk’s contract following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. Samoa Joe was said to be “furious” about the incident, and Punk reportedly had to be persuaded to do their match.

Perry returned to the scene at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event on Saturday night, following months off AEW television due to a suspension. Perry tore up his “AEW contract” after he attacked Shota Umino. He was wearing an armband with the word “scapegoat” written on it.

