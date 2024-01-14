NJPW Battle In The Valley Results – January 13, 2024

NJPW’s first big show in the United States is at San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California, tonight. The Battle in the Valley event will air live on TrillerTV at 10 pm EST.

The stacked card will be headlined by the main event featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay. Matt Riddle will make his promotional debut on the show in a tag team match. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston of AEW will compete, as well as MLW’s Jacob Fatu and Tom Lawlor.

Featured below are live results from the massive event. Refresh the page periodically for updated results as the event goes on.

NJPW Battle in the Valley Results (1/13/2024)

Pre-Show:

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy

Goldy takes control of the match early. Every comeback Vandagriff tries gets foiled by Goldy.

Vandagriff is finally able to grab some momentum and hits a 450 splash for the three count to pick up the victory.

Result: Matt Vandagriff defeats Goldy via pinfall.

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Viva Van



There is some back-and-forth action in the early going, with Vaquer getting the better of the exchange. Vaquer has now taken control of the action.

Van makes a comeback and hits a cross body from the top rope that gets reversed by Vaquer. Vaquer now has a cross face, but Van makes it to the ropes.

After some back-and-forth, Vaquer hits a double underhook neckbreaker for a three count to pick up the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer defeats Viva Van via pinfall.

Main Card:

* Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs Team Filthy (Tom lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

The match starts off with Rosser and Lawlor. Team Filthy takes control of the action.

Rosser finally makes the tag to Fatu who hit suicide dives and a flip over the top rope before making the tag to Umino.

Team Filthy dropped Umino with a triple powerbomb, but Rosser and Fatu make the save. The ring is cleared leaving Isaacs and Umino alone in the ring.

After some back-and-forth, Umino lands a Deathrider and pins Isaacs to pick up the win.

Result: Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu defeats Team Filthy (Tom lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson), Umino pinned Isaacs.

After the match, Team Filthy starts arguing. Lawlor ignores his teammates, pushing them to the side to shake Rosser’s hand.