Jack Perry Was Denied Release And Disputes Report Regarding His Situation With AEW

Jack Perry made a triumphant return at January’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event after a lengthy suspension that kept him off AEW television. Perry retrieved his “AEW contract” and tore it to shreds after assaulting Shota Umino.

After his time in NJPW, Perry is reportedly planning to make “an eventual return” to AEW, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, however, published a follow-up article claiming that Perry had requested a release but had it denied.

“Jack Perry denies making any plans to return to AEW at this time, and he also denies that he repeatedly apologized or sought forgiveness in the months after his backstage brawl with CM Punk at last August’s AEW All In. After All In at London’s Wembley Stadium, Perry claims he waited two months before hearing from AEW boss Tony Khan. According to Perry, he informed Khan’s attorneys he would not make first contact and never sent a text message apologizing.”

According to additional sources, Perry had previously discussed a return with Khan prior to AEW Full Gear, but the plans were shelved when CM Punk made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series. Perry apparently hasn’t had any communication with Khan in months, and he certainly didn’t get Khan’s OK for his actions in NJPW, like ripping up the “contract” with AEW.