Jacob Fatu Discusses WrestleMania 41 Victory And Legacy Of The Anoaʻi Family

Jacob Fatu had a WrestleMania moment to remember as he captured the WWE United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 Saturday in Las Vegas.

The former MLW standout and proud member of the Anoaʻi dynasty recently appeared on the Club 520 Podcast, where he reflected on the emotional significance of his title win, the family legacy, and the full-circle moment of performing in Las Vegas—the same city that hosted WrestleMania IX over three decades ago.

“I remember looking out a jail cell window, man, to looking out of an airplane, man, you know, just on the way,” Fatu said. “But, it was very special just to definitely have my son over here, Johnny Fatu—shouts to the family. But definitely for my parents to pull up.”

Fatu emphasized how meaningful it was to share the experience with his loved ones, especially in a city rich in WrestleMania history.

“Last time WrestleMania was in Las Vegas, it was WrestleMania IX. My wife always says this, man: history always repeats itself. So for us to double back and for another Anoaʻi—Roman Reigns—to main event in Las Vegas, but also to have the Fatu’s on here… man, it just don’t get no better. It really doesn’t. It’s just a special moment.”

Jacob Fatu’s rise in WWE continues to capture fan interest, as the powerhouse brings intensity, legacy, and authenticity to the ring. With the U.S. Title now around his waist, the sky’s the limit for what’s next.

