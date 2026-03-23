Jacob Fatu Shares Story Of Jelly Roll Going Above And Beyond In WWE Training

Jacob Fatu praised the work ethic of Jelly Roll, highlighting the dedication he showed while training for his match at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, Fatu recalled a moment that stood out to him during training, emphasizing Jelly Roll’s humility and willingness to do the hard work behind the scenes.

“When you get done training, you’ve got to clean the ring—sweep it, spray it down. Bro, we’re all sweaty up in there.

And I seen this man—he went up to the homie and said, ‘No, no, no, let me clean it.’ The homie was like, ‘No, no, I got it.’ He said, ‘Nah, bro, give it—just tell me what I’ve got to do.’

And he’s not making a scene about it, you know what I mean? I’m tucked off with the other homies, we’re chopping it up, but I’m watching.

Man, bro cleaned the whole ring, did what he had to do, wiped his feet—but also, you could see the love and the passion.”

Fatu’s comments add to the positive feedback Jelly Roll has received for his commitment to wrestling, with many noting how seriously he approached training despite coming from outside the industry.