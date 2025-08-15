Jade Cargill Compares Fan Criticism Of Her WWE Push To Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has addressed criticism from some fans regarding her rapid rise in wrestling, comparing her situation to the early fan backlash Roman Reigns experienced before becoming one of WWE’s most celebrated stars.

Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Cargill reflected on the perception that she’s been “pushed too soon” after only a few years in the business.

Cargill said, “I’m four years and some change now in this industry… and people want things so quick and so fast because I’ve been pushed to the moon because I’m gonna be a star and people see that. People used to say stuff about Roman. Now, everybody loves Roman. People wanna see Roman more.”

After a dominant run in AEW, Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 and has already made a major impact — winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice and capturing the 2025 Queen of the Ring crown.

Most recently, Cargill challenged WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam on August 2, falling short in her bid for the gold.

Fans can hear the full interview with Jade Cargill below.