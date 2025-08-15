WWE Files Trademarks For Slapjack, ThunderDome, Ridge Holland

WWE has filed three new trademark applications, including a pair of throwbacks to the pandemic era of the company’s programming.

On August 14, the company submitted filings for “Slapjack,” “WWE ThunderDome,” and a renewal for “Ridge Holland” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

All three were filed for use in entertainment services, covering:

“Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network,” among other related services.

“Slapjack” was the ring name used by Shane Thorne during his run in the Retribution faction in 2020.

The WWE ThunderDome was the bio-secure bubble at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, that allowed WWE to produce weekly programming with a virtual audience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ridge Holland filing is a standard renewal for the current NXT star.

Meanwhile, the “Slapjack” and “ThunderDome” filings are believed to be precautionary moves to protect WWE’s intellectual property.