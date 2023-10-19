Jade Cargill Drops Teasers About What WWE Brand She’ll Join

Jade Cargill has made quite a name for herself since joining WWE last month and training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE made her signing memorable by having her appear in front of the media to discuss her decision to leave AEW when her WWE contract expired.

She has since appeared on RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and Fastlane, where she has interacted with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

As previously reported, Cargill is expected to be sent to the main roster, where she will be a part of the RAW roster.

Cargill has also teased her official debut in the ring on Twitter. She shared photos from outside WWE’s new headquarters and how red looks good on her, a reference to RAW, in the most recent teasers.

Today was a good day. 😎⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WFCrNBEzTD — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 19, 2023