Jade Cargill On AEW: “There’s No Other Place I Would Want To Be”

Jade Cargill recently appeared as a guest on the “Women’s Wrestling Talk” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cargill talked about being in communication with Tony Khan:

“He’s a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he will probably hit me back up in three minutes. And this is a man who owns four companies, like a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s busy, he literally comes to every show. He is so passionate. He loves our company, you know, there’s no other place I would want to be. He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being. And he knows my journey and he understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve, and I don’t think you can beat that.”

The importance of Black World Champions in promotions in wrestling:

“It means it’s the world. I’m here to inspire little girls and little boys that they can do any and everything. I’m the example and I want them to do nothing but be great and be that much better than me.”

A message for her fans and haters:

“You hate me, or love me, I’m still making money. I can care less. I love our fans. My fan base is the best, the Jade Cargill fan base is the best. That’s undeniable. You know, I started out with a great, I’m surrounded with nothing but greats and the greats in the wrestling community want me to succeed. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from becoming nothing but a household name and a great. So it feels phenomenal that our fans want me back. I mean, why wouldn’t they? Who else is like Jade Cargill? Nobody.”

Being in French Montana’s music video, ‘Good Summer’:

“My PR Leslie made this happen. I mean, she’s a phenomenal woman and she went out there and she was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do this for you. It’s gonna go good.’ And she brought me the opportunity and here I am at the French Montana’s music video shoot and I’m excited to be here.”

You can check out the interview below: