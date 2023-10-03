Jade Cargill To Attend SmackDown, Fastlane Later This Week

“That B*tch” is scheduled for that premium live event this weekend.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Jade Cargill is scheduled to attend the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event this Saturday night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cargill is also scheduled to be at the WWE Friday Night SmackDown “go-home” taping for the PLE this coming Friday night.

The former AEW TBS Women’s Champion was back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week preparing for her upcoming WWE debut.

