Jade Cargill Wanted To Take More Time During WrestleMania Entrance

WWE star Jade Cargill spoke with GiveMeSport about several topics, including her WrestleMania 42 entrance.

Cargill said, “Well, first I was trying to make sure I didn’t trip over my entrance piece. That was a big thing. I felt like I should have kept my jacket on longer, but I didn’t and that’s fine, but I enjoyed the boos I was getting. I loved it. I welcomed it and it made me open up more. I wish I would have took my time. f they were going to boo so much, I would have took my time like Rhea [Ripley] did.”

On what it’s like to feel the energy and boos from the fans:

“Well, that’s why I say I’m the storm because I feel like I control the elements around me. So, I get my I get everybody to stand up, get them to sit down, get them to boo, get them to do what I control everything around me. So, it’s not what they want, it’s what I give them.”

On which WWE era she would choose to compete in:

“I mean, well, I don’t think I have to answer that. I think you would know. Attitude Era. All day, hands down. I feel like I have that energy and that grit and that iron. Attitude Era all day.”

On her advice for her young fans:

“just keep pushing through. I mean, a lot of people thought that I wouldn’t even be here. I was a champ. I’m a champ or was a champion, and I’m a two-time women’s. I’ve done so much and so many people have doubted me and told me what I couldn’t do. It’s more about what you show them. Never let somebody tell you who you’re going to be. You show them who you’re going to be.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)