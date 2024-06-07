Jaida Parker Sends Warning To Michin Ahead Of WWE NXT Battleground

NXT star Jaide Parker recently appeared on an episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show, where she talked about a number of topics including telling Michin ahead of the Ladder match for the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match at NXT Battleground to not touch her title.

Parker said, “First on my list is Michin. You’re not just gonna come back down here and think you run something, you had your time up there. We a whole different generation down here. Like I told her last night, this is Jaida Parker’s time. I gave her a warning — not a warning, it’s a promise. You touch my title I’m gonna whoop your ass black and blue, that’s just that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



