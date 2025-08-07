Jake Hager Announces Retirement From Wrestling

Former World Heavyweight Champion and AEW/WWE veteran Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) has officially announced that he is stepping away from professional wrestling.

In an interview on the “Rulebreakers with Saraya” podcast, Hager revealed that he is “pretty much” retired from in-ring competition.

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much, I can say I’m retired from it,” Hager said. “I started a trucking company, and so running routes through Tampa and Florida… I’m excited, something to stick my teeth into, you know, hard work always pays off.”

Hager’s new venture is a trucking company called “Haulin’ Oates”, a clever nod to the legendary 80s rock duo Hall & Oates. The business currently operates two trucks, with plans to expand in the near future. While he owns the company, Hager confirmed he will not be behind the wheel himself.

The primary reason behind Hager’s retirement is his desire to be present for his two children, now aged 10 and 13. “Right now, my kids are 10 and 13… I really enjoy being dad, being home for it and trying not to f*ck ’em up,” Hager shared. “What makes me happy? I want to be super dad, for sure.”

Reflecting on his WWE travel schedule, Hager described it as “f*cking nuts” and admitted it was difficult to balance life on the road with being a parent.

While Hager’s focus is firmly on family life and running Haulin’ Oates, he hasn’t completely ruled out a future appearance on the independent circuit. “It’s not my focus right now… maybe getting back… maybe, like, six months or so,” he teased.

For now, Jake Hager’s wrestling career appears to be on hold indefinitely as he embarks on a new chapter outside the squared circle.

Fans can hear the full in-depth interview, where Hager discusses his entire career, on the “Rulebreakers with Saraya” podcast below.