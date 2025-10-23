Shinsuke Nakamura Reveals If He’s Currently Thinking About Retirement

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Tokyo Sports about various topics, including a message from AJ Styles during the company’s recent tour in Japan.

Nakamura said, “On the first day, I was able to do what I had to do and say what I had to say. On the second day, I was glad to be able to support AJ’s special feelings as both a friend and a rival. (AJ) isn’t retiring today or tomorrow, though.”

On referencing Hiroshi Tanahashi and a possible match with him:

“I mean I love Japan, right? [laughs] There’s no way Shinsuke Nakamura would say something so rude. I’m trying to do everything I can, but things can happen at any moment. Well, Tanahashi has become quite the mischievous figure…”

On if he is currently thinking about retirement:

“Fortunately, I haven’t had many injuries so it’s not right away, but there’s no such thing as forever. If you ask me about the next 10 years, I have my doubts, but if you ask me about five years, maybe. You never know what tomorrow will bring, so I think the only thing I can do is do what I can now.”

On his goal of becoming WWE World Champion:

“That’s what I’m doing because I believe in it. That is the World Heavyweight Championship. I hope I can achieve that. I think that’s the one thing that Japanese people, especially men, have yet to break through on this American stage. I don’t know if it’s proof, but I can’t help but wonder what would happen if I couldn’t do it. I hope I can leave behind some kind of path, some kind of hope, for the next generation of Japanese and Asian people.”