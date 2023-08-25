Jake Roberts Says Vince McMahon Has Admitted To Being Mentally Scared Of Him

Jake “The Snake” Roberts instilled a lot of fear in young fans of WWE during the 1980s and 1990s.

Would you believe that he also spooked the WWE Chairman as well?

Well, he did!

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his Snake Pit podcast about how Vince McMahon has gone on record saying he was scared of the “mental genius” of Jake Roberts.

“I don’t know,” Roberts said when asked why he thinks he had a strained relationship with McMahon. “You know, he’s been on tape saying that he’s scared of me. Yeah. Not physically, but my mental genius.”

Additionally, Roberts shared his thoughts on working with a young Sting in WCW.

“Oh, he’s fine, man,” he said of Sting. “Nice guy. He had to stick down. He knew how to do it and knew when to do it. He did it well. Sure was [looking forward to working with him]. Yeah. And then it winds up being a one-off.”

H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.