Jake “The Snake” Roberts Offers High Praise For FTR

FTR is one of the best tag-teams in the pro wrestling business right now.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated thinks so, as they named the duo consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as the number one team in the 2023 PWI Top 500 Tag-Teams list.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts also thinks highly of the duo.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on the latest installment of his “Snake Pit” podcast about how Harwood and Wheeler “blow him away all the time” with their performances in AEW.

“You know, get them in the ring against some of these fly guys,” Roberts said. “Man, you wouldn’t think it would be a good marriage, but it is because FTR will take their thing wherever it needs to be.”

The pro wrestling legend continued, “They will make it work. And they’re excellent at what they do. They blow me away all the time, man. Those guys were going places from the get-go, man.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below.