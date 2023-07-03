Jam-Packed Lineups For NJPW STRONG Independence Day Revealed

New Japan Pro Wrestling is coming correct this week.
The jam-packed lineups have been set for the NJPW STRONG Independence Day two-night event airing on NJPW World this week on July 4 and July 5.
Check out the stacked cards for the two shows below.
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night One
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira defend against Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors
Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo
Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita
Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC
Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla
Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night Two
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA defends against Eddie Kingston
Final Death match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado
IWGP Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale defends against Giulia
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita
Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero
Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
JR Kratos vs. OSkar Leube
Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka