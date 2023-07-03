Jam-Packed Lineups For NJPW STRONG Independence Day Revealed

New Japan Pro Wrestling is coming correct this week.

The jam-packed lineups have been set for the NJPW STRONG Independence Day two-night event airing on NJPW World this week on July 4 and July 5.

Check out the stacked cards for the two shows below.

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night One

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira defend against Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors

Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo

Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita

Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC

Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla

Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night Two

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA defends against Eddie Kingston

Final Death match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale defends against Giulia

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita

Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero

Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

JR Kratos vs. OSkar Leube

Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka