James Drake Comments On His TNA Debut At Hard To Kill

Former WWE NXT stars the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) made their TNA debut this past Saturday night at Hard To Kill in a 4-Way Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

Drake took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on the huge debut and said he can’t put into words how much it meant to him. Drake also said if you have dreams, then it is important to chase them.

Drake wrote, “You only live once.”

“I can’t put into words how much this meant to me. Life is good. Life will continue to be good.”

“If you’ve got dreams, chase them. You owe it to yourself.”

“@IMPACTWRESTLING roster…”

“Grit. Your. Teeth.”

You can check out Drake’s post below.