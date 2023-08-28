Jay White Files To Register Trademarks For Switchblade Logo, “Bang Bang Gang”

Jay White has filed for a new pair of trademarks.

The AEW star and Bullet Club Gold member filed to register trademarks for “Bang Bang Gang” and his “Switchblade” logo with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 23, 2023.

White’s new trademarks are listed for clothing purposes under Switchblade Jay White, LLC.

The official descriptions for the filing reads as follows:

“Mark For: BANG BANG GANG trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hoodies; Pants; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Gym pants; Sports shirts; T-shirts. The mark consists of four lines drawn top to bottom and one line across the four lines like you are tallying a score.”

“Mark For: This trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hoodies; Pants; Shirts; Leather jackets; T-shirts. Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of four lines drawn top to bottom and one line across the four lines like you are tallying a score.”