JBL On The Turning Point For Raw After WrestleMania Tradition

The Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania has become a can’t-miss event, known for shocking debuts, major storyline resets, and one of the most energetic crowds of the year. But when exactly did this tradition become what it is today?

During a recent episode of “Something to Wrestle”, JBL joined Conrad Thompson to reflect on the origins of this post-WrestleMania institution. According to both men, the turning point was Raw after WrestleMania 14 in 1998.

“I think it was ‘98. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” JBL stated. “Because we had to reset — we were losing one of the greatest stars of all time in Shawn Michaels, and so we had to reset.”

Thompson pointed to the birth of the “Austin Era,” Triple H taking over D-Generation X, and the debuts of X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws joining the faction as key moments that shaped the significance of that Raw.

JBL also offered insight into how WWE internally treated the post-WrestleMania Raw as a major business reset — essentially, WWE’s version of a “new fiscal year.”

“That was the beginning of our new fiscal year,” JBL revealed. “That’s where you consider the start of the year for WWE — the day after WrestleMania… Guys would get fired, you know, laid off… because that’s when you start the new year. It was really Day One to Vince.”

He recalled Vince McMahon’s work ethic and mindset during that transitional time.

“I remember one time after Mania… He said, ‘Well, now the work begins,’ and everybody else was going to the WrestleMania party… and he was going into work. That was the start of the new year for him. He really saw it that way.”

While the behind-the-scenes significance had long existed, JBL believes 1998 was the moment fans also began to view the Raw after WrestleMania as an essential, game-changing night.

In the modern era, the anticipation has only grown stronger. JBL pointed to moments like Dolph Ziggler’s iconic Money in the Bank cash-in after WrestleMania 29 as a prime example of the night’s electricity.

“That was one of the loudest reactions. I’ve never heard anything like that. That was freaking amazing,” he said.

Looking ahead, JBL teased the excitement around potential surprise appearances and debuts, such as rumored interest in stars like Jeff Cobb.

“The anticipation is going to be huge,” JBL added. “That Monday Night Raw is so freaking fun.”

Whether it’s regarded as WWE’s internal Day One or a fan-favorite spectacle of chaos and surprises, JBL credits 1998’s Raw after WrestleMania as the moment that truly cemented the tradition fans now look forward to every year.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete coverage of tonight’s Raw after WrestleMania.