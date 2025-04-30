JBL Praises Bryan Danielson’s Candid Reflection On Retirement

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield shared heartfelt thoughts on Bryan Danielson’s recent candid comments about his future in professional wrestling.

During the podcast, host Conrad Thompson read Danielson’s widely praised quote about potentially stepping away from the ring: “One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.” JBL responded with admiration.

“I hate that enough is enough, but I’m happy that he makes that choice and he feels comfortable with it,” JBL said, calling Danielson a “wonderful human being” and “wonderful for the business.”

Thompson echoed the sentiment, calling Danielson’s honesty “refreshing.”

JBL reflected on the difficult decisions athletes face when choosing to retire, likening the dilemma to sports legends like Michael Jordan.

“I had no problem with guys playing too long… you’re gonna be retired an awful long time,” JBL noted. “But… especially when your health is at risk. That’s a real debate, and there’s not a right or wrong answer.”

Looking back on Danielson’s career, JBL recalled the monumental crowd reaction at WrestleMania 30 during the peak of the Yes Movement, calling it “one of the most incredible moments I’ve ever been a part of.”

He also praised Danielson’s willingness to have fun and not take himself too seriously, especially during their time together on the JBL and Cole Show.

“He just enjoyed performing and being a character,” JBL said. “I hate it for him [that injuries force this consideration], because that’s what he loves. But I love it for him that he’s content to say, hey, enough’s enough.”

Danielson has been out of action since AEW WrestleDream 2024, and while he has not officially retired, his recent interviews suggest he is at peace with the idea that his in-ring career may be coming to an end.