JBL Predicts Baron Corbin Will Return To WWE “In A Huge Way”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently reflected on his short-lived managerial run with Baron Corbin, and made it clear he believes Corbin’s WWE story isn’t finished.

Speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, JBL gave a strong endorsement of Corbin’s athletic pedigree and long-term upside.

“100%. I love what he’s doing. Baron’s a real smart guy. He’s a terrific athlete. Baron’s a tough guy. You ain’t play little pro football. He’s a Golden Gloves boxer. He’s done a lot with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He’s still to this day competing at it. Baron is incredibly talented, and I think Baron is going to do fantastic… I think you’re going to see him again in a huge way.”

JBL emphasized Corbin’s rare combination of size, intelligence, and legitimate combat sports background, noting that performers with that total package are difficult to find.

JBL and Corbin’s on-screen alliance ended suddenly in 2023 following a loss to Dexter Lumis. According to JBL, there was never a clearly communicated long-term creative direction for the duo.

“I had a lot of fun working with Baron. I wish I’d gone somewhere. I don’t have no idea what happened. They never gave us an idea of where we’re doing or anything.”

JBL even recalled being called in last-minute for appearances without clarity on the bigger picture, suggesting the partnership lacked a structured roadmap.

Despite that, JBL took responsibility for anything that may not have connected creatively, while maintaining that Corbin himself has too much talent to be ignored long-term.

Since stepping away from regular WWE programming, Corbin has stayed active on the independent circuit and in promotions such as Major League Wrestling.

If JBL is correct, Corbin’s combination of size, legitimacy, and experience could position him for another major run — whether that’s back in WWE or elsewhere.

For now, one thing is clear: at least one Hall of Famer firmly believes Baron Corbin’s biggest chapter hasn’t been written yet.