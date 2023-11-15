JBL To Pick NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches For Next Week, Updated Lineup

Matches are set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network program, WWE announced matches for next Tuesday night’s show.

On tap for the November 21 episode of WWE NXT will be Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable for the NXT Heritage Cup, and Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey in one-on-one action.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL will be the man to pick the next qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023.

