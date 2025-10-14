Jeff Hardy Admits He “Didn’t Think” He’d Still Be Alive In 2025

Following their emotional final match against The Dudley Boyz (Team 3D) at TNA Bound For Glory, Matt and Jeff Hardy spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed about their remarkable journey, physical toll, and continued passion for professional wrestling.

Matt Hardy reflected on the passing of time and the toll that decades in the business have taken.

“The biggest difference between then and now is Father Time,” said Matt Hardy. “The amount of abuse we’ve put our bodies through.”

Jeff Hardy offered a raw and honest reflection on his own survival and growth.

“Tell you the truth, I didn’t think I’d be alive in 2025,” Jeff admitted.

He went on to credit his new wellness habits for helping him maintain both his body and mind.

“It was madness back in the early 2000s,” he added, noting that a consistent routine — including daily cold plunges — has been key to his recovery and longevity.

The Hardys’ historic victory over Team 3D marked the end of an era, as Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley left their boots in the ring, officially signaling their retirement. Reflecting on their long-time rivals, Matt spoke about the unique connection between the two legendary teams.

“We created so many special moments over so many years,” Matt said. “We’ve worked so closely together that that chemistry is closely ingrained in all of us.”

With their storied rivals now retired, The Hardy Boyz continue their late-career resurgence as reigning TNA and NXT World Tag Team Champions, further cementing their legacy as one of wrestling’s all-time greatest duos.