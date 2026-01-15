Jeff Hardy Pitches Cinematic Hardys vs. Usos Match

Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt Hardy have faced some of the greatest names and teams in wrestling history over the course of their legendary careers. However, with The Hardys having been away from WWE as a duo since 2019, several high-profile matchups remain unexplored.

During a recent interview with Dope Kontent Entertainment, Jeff opened up about the opponents still on his personal bucket list—starting with one of WWE’s most dominant modern-era stars.

The “Charismatic Enigma” revealed that he has long wanted to step into the ring with Roman Reigns. Despite both men spending years at the top level of the industry, the two have never met in singles competition.

“Roman Reigns is a pretty big dream match of mine.”

Jeff also discussed unfinished business on the tag team side, highlighting a matchup he feels is long overdue alongside his brother. He singled out The Street Profits—Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins—as a team he deeply admires and hopes to face.

“As far as a tag team, I’m hung up on the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). I really admire those guys. I’d love to see that happen.”

In addition, Jeff revisited the idea of another showdown with The Usos—Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. While The Hardys faced The Usos once on WWE television during a 2019 episode of SmackDown, Jeff envisions a much more creative and cinematic rematch.

“It’s on my bucket list, with the Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso), a cinematic match in the Uso penitentiary. Go to an old abandoned prison and have a killer cinematic match.”

While Jeff’s dream opponents are firmly rooted in WWE, The Hardys remain active and successful elsewhere. The legendary duo are currently competing in TNA Wrestling and are scheduled to defend the TNA Tag Team Championships against The Righteous at the upcoming TNA Genesis event.

Even decades into their careers, Jeff and Matt Hardy continue to dream big—proof that some matches truly never lose their appeal.