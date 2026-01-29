Jeff Hardy Provides Update On Neck Injury

Jeff Hardy has opened up about a serious neck injury he has been dealing with for several months—one that hasn’t kept him out of the ring despite ongoing pain.

Earlier this month, Hardy revealed that he has been wrestling with two bulging discs in his neck, an injury that dates back to NXT Halloween Havoc in October 2025. Even while working through the issue, Hardy recently competed in a 15-minute match against Mustafa Ali on the January 22 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Speaking in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hardy provided an update on how his neck is feeling and explained that while progress has been made, setbacks still happen.

“It’s better. This past Monday and Tuesday, it felt really good. Then we flew out here, and I fell asleep a little funky on the plane. I remember jerking my head up one time, and it hurt. So it was hurting a little more than it did Monday and Tuesday. But overall, it’s feeling good. It’s definitely better. So this has been a little over three months now. I’ve been dealing with two bulging discs on the left side of my neck, and this happened when we dropped the titles at the NXT Halloween Havoc show.”

Hardy then detailed the exact moment the injury occurred, explaining that what appeared harmless to viewers felt severe immediately.

“It was one of those things, you couldn’t even tell, it looked completely fine. I landed flat, but I was on the big guy’s shoulders. The one guy jumped off the ladder, clotheslined me off. The idea was for me to go through the table, but I kind of overshot the table, and he just broke the table, and my head just hit the mat, and it was a little whiplash like that. It felt terrible. It definitely felt like a concussion, and I was close to being knocked out, but that’s when it happened. Two bulging discs on the left side of my neck, but I’m feeling much better.”

Despite the seriousness of the injury, Hardy’s comments indicate steady improvement—underscoring his resilience and willingness to continue performing while managing physical setbacks.

As always, Hardy’s situation will be closely monitored, particularly given the risks associated with neck injuries and his long history of high-impact matches.