Jeff Hardy Takes Shot His Position In AEW Then Deletes His Social Media Post

In late 2023, Matt Hardy addressed his recent comments about the creative direction for him and his brother Jeff in AEW being “very frustrating.” Matt mentioned the following during his podcast:

“I can say that it was 1,000% real. That was the real, genuine Matt Hardy. That was the real, authentic Jeff Hardy, speaking from the heart, speaking very honestly, speaking very truthfully.”

Matt later said in a social media promo that The Hardys are living legends and “the disrespect will no longer be tolerated.”

In a now deleted Instagram post, Jeff mocked his position in AEW by writing the following: “We, ‘TheHardys’ will not be appearing on this live show called #AEWDynamite. We, ‘TheHardys’ are stuck in the dimension of, ‘AEWRampage.’”