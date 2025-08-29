Jeff Hardy Teases The Return Of Willow In TNA Wrestling

Jeff Hardy has hinted that his iconic alter ego Willow may soon be making a comeback in TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast with Joey Karni, Hardy discussed the creative freedom he has been enjoying during his current TNA run.

That freedom, he revealed, has him seriously considering resurrecting Willow, a character that allows him to explore a darker, more eccentric side of his persona. “I actually have a TikTok now, which is Enlightened Jeff Hardy, and speaking of TNA and being open-minded, I have a feeling Willow will reemerge at some point, my alter ego,” Hardy said.

Hardy also shared that he intends to use his TikTok platform to dive deeper into Willow’s character in a creative new way, “And on my TikTok I’m going to experiment with a conversation between present Willow and future Willow, so get ready.”

The Willow character originally debuted in Hardy’s OMEGA promotion in the 1990s before being reintroduced during his earlier TNA run. Known for his haunting mask and umbrella, Willow became a fan-favorite alter ego that showcased Hardy’s darker artistic vision.

Hardy, alongside his brother Matt Hardy, is currently preparing for a historic final showdown against Team 3D at the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Fans can check out the complete interview below: