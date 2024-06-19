Jeff Hardy To Appear As Part Of TNA’s Total Nonstop Summer Tour

“The Charismatic Enigma” is coming back to TNA Wrestling.

After turning up at the end of the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view last week, Jeff Hardy has been announced for a return appearance for TNA Wrestling at the upcoming television taping at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Hardy will be appearing at the TNA Total Nonstop Summer tour on June 28 and June 29.

Tickets are available now at TNAWrestling.com.