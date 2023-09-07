Jeff Jarrett Comments On CM Punk’s AEW Release

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW President and CEO Tony Khan’s decision to release CM Punk from his contract with the company.

Jarrett said, “The reality of the situation, you’re asking me to make comments on a situation that, and I really believe this, there are only two people in the world that have full context. Some people can say, ‘I knew this, I knew that.’ You may, but you don’t know what Tony knows and you don’t know what Phil [CM Punk] knows. Nobody knows but them two. I would have to have….to comment on the specifics, but in general purposes, the decision Tony made, big cojones, hit it straight on.”

Jarrett also talked about how his father would have handled the CM Punk situation the exact same way.

Jarrett said, “There were three things done. The social media audience — the discussion in the United Center — the television audience, and the live audience. All of them were addressed head on. When I read that release, it was as clear as a legal situation could possibly be. I believe my old man would have been aligned with it because, get in front of it. That’s a hard pill to swallow. The easy one would have been ‘wait until Monday.’ There are multiple things you could have done. A reconciliation, a cooling off period. We can talk about it ad nauseam, and it has been talked about over and over for months. Getting in front of things, with a clear-cut decision made, absolutely was the right thing to do. It’s best for business. Your consumers were informed. I just don’t think there are downsides to that.”

You can check out Jeff Jarrett’s complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes)