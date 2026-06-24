Jeff Jarrett Says Wrestling Is ‘In Desperate Need Of Change’

Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on TNA Wrestling’s recent departures and the broader state of the wrestling business during the latest episode of the My World podcast with Conrad Thompson.

The discussion began when Thompson referenced comments made by Sami Callihan regarding the wrestling industry relying on many of the same decision-makers for decades.

Thompson asked whether TNA should be embracing new ideas or leaning on experience during a period of change.

Jarrett acknowledged that while professional wrestling has evolved in some ways, the core format has remained largely unchanged for decades. “The business and the format of professional wrestling has not changed. I think it is in desperate need of change in so many ways, and I’ve said it since 2011 or 2012.”

Jarrett admitted that not every attempt at innovation has been successful, but believes it remains important to challenge conventional thinking. “In that process, I have failed many times, but I think you have to have the ability to say, ‘Okay, how can I go to the powers that be, the people that are decision-makers, and sell them, convince them, show them, tee things up, and show them, hey, we can do things differently and grow this—or at least give it a shot?’”

According to Jarrett, the ultimate challenge is convincing those in charge to embrace new ideas. “It’s salesmanship. At the end of the day, the people who control not just the purse strings, but the decisions, they haven’t changed.”

Jarrett then pointed to WWE President Nick Khan as an example of how success can influence decision-making. “You look at a Nick Khan, and he moved into that seat, obviously after Vince. His revenues have gone up. So I think if me and Nick sat down, he could make a hell of a convincing argument and say, ‘No, Jeff, look at the revenues. The format doesn’t need changing at all.’ It’s hard for me to argue that.”

However, Jarrett questioned whether increasing revenue automatically means the industry is expanding its audience. “On the flip side of that, you could say, ‘Yes, revenues are growing, but are we growing the audience?’”

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed how modern media consumption has changed the way success is measured. “We’re in that transition of ratings, metrics, barometers, and what really matters—what would dictate a change or force a change.”

Jarrett noted that traditional television ratings no longer carry the same importance they once did, with streaming, retention, subscriptions, and other metrics now playing a major role in evaluating success. “We’re in that transition where ratings are no longer number one. It’s retention, it’s streams, and all of that, which gets into revenue.”

When asked whether companies should prioritize fresh ideas or experienced leadership, Jarrett suggested that experience usually wins out because decision-makers tend to trust what has worked in the past. “You asked whether you stick with new ideas or stick with experience. Most often, experience will overrule because they’re going to say, ‘Hey man, I’ve got to protect and stick with what’s working.’”

Jarrett concluded by noting that today’s wrestling landscape makes direct comparisons to previous eras increasingly difficult, particularly when evaluating business performance and audience growth. “The landscape has changed too much.”