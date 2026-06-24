Matt Hardy Defends TNA President Carlos Silva Amid Company Changes

Matt Hardy has publicly voiced his support for TNA President Carlos Silva as the promotion continues to undergo significant roster and management changes.

With several departures taking place in recent weeks, including talent and key backstage figures, Hardy took to social media to praise Silva’s leadership and defend the direction the company is taking.

Hardy reiterated that Silva was brought into the organization with a clear set of objectives. “Carlos was hired for this position to 1) dig TNA out of debt, 2) streamline company cost and expenses, 3) get the company on a bigger TV platform, and 4) get to the point where TNA is becoming profitable.”

According to Hardy, those goals have not been easy to accomplish, but Silva has been making significant progress. “He’s been working tirelessly, and every one of these tasks are challenging.”

Hardy then praised Silva for the results he believes have already been achieved. “Carlos is getting things done and succeeding on all these goals.”

The veteran star also made it clear that the talent remaining in TNA remains committed to moving the company forward despite the recent changes. “The core group at TNA is gonna keep doing what we do.”

“Work hard, grind away and make TNA as great as it can be.”

Hardy’s comments come during one of the most eventful periods in recent TNA history. Over the past several weeks, the company has seen a number of notable departures, including Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin, and other talent and personnel.

Reports have suggested that some of the changes are connected to broader restructuring efforts tied to TNA’s new television agreement with AMC.

Silva assumed the role of TNA President in February 2025 and has overseen several major developments during his tenure. Among the most significant have been the company’s expanded working relationship with WWE and the recently announced move to AMC, which is expected to provide TNA with a larger television platform moving forward.

While questions remain about the company’s future direction following the recent wave of departures, Hardy’s public endorsement signals that at least some key figures within the locker room remain confident in Silva’s vision for the promotion.

TNA’s next major test comes this Sunday at Slammiversary, where the company will present one of its biggest events of the year amid continued change both on-screen and behind the scenes.