Jerry Lawler On If He Had Any Relationship With Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared on Going Ringside, where he talked about a number of topics including if he had any relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Lawler said, “I really had no relationship with her. What you saw on TV was just what was going on. I was not around her that much. But I thought the world of her.”

“A couple of times when she just started, she rode with me on a couple of trips. And she was fun to be around. She just went on to be big, big, big.”

You can check out Lawler’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)