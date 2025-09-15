Jerry Lawler Reveals He Couldn’t Recognize Home Or Family After Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering another stroke earlier this month.

Appearing on his hometown news station, FOX 13 Memphis, the 75-year-old legend opened up about the frightening experience, including temporary memory loss, and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received.

The news of Lawler’s health scare first surfaced when his daughter revealed he had suffered a stroke at one of his homes in Florida, forcing him to withdraw from a scheduled convention appearance. This marks the third stroke for Lawler in recent years.

Lawler recalled the disorienting effects of the incident, admitting he initially did not recognize even his closest loved ones.

“I remember lying in the bed in the hospital, and when people that I knew, like family members, came in, and I didn’t even recognize them,” Lawler said.

He also offered heartfelt thanks to the fans and family members who rallied behind him during his recovery.

“People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and prayed for me and everything, and all of that means a great, great deal to me, and I wanna thank ‘em all for all that.”

The FOX 13 anchor added further detail, noting that Lawler has been experiencing vision issues since the stroke and, upon returning home from the hospital, initially did not even recognize his own house.

This most recent medical emergency adds to a long list of serious health battles for Lawler. In addition to strokes in 2018 and 2023, he also famously suffered a heart attack live on the air during an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2012, which he miraculously survived.

Lawler is now back at his primary residence and continuing his recovery.