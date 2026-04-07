Je’Von Evans Shares Backstage Moment With John Cena And Randy Orton

WWE star Je’Von Evans appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast to discuss various topics, including facing “The Viper” Randy Orton on NXT in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis in October 2024.

Evans said, “Bro, it was wild. I feel like it was a very big test for me. You know what I mean? I think that was my first like major test going into NXT. I think at the time, I think I was in NXT maybe almost a year or either close to a year and they gave me an opportunity to go against Randy Orton in his hometown which is insane. And you know, OG ain’t pulling up to NXT, like you said, just to wrestle anybody in his hometown, to wrestle in general, you feel me? So, it was it was an honor. I’m so blessed that I had that opportunity and so grateful that I got to learn under Randy. And ever since then, bro, it’s just been a been a connection between me and him. I haven’t talked to him since SmackDown. He’s kind of been, you know, by himself. He been a little distant. He been tweaking out. So, you feel me? I’m letting him get his, you know, all his anger (out). He’s just a lot different for Mania. It’s just a phase.”

On interacting with John Cena on the night of Cena’s last match:

“So, honestly, when I walked into the arena, I put my stuff down in the locker room and I was just walking around and Cena was getting a haircut and I was like, “Oh, what’s up, OG?” And then he was like, “Hey, Je’von.” And like he gave me some notes and some pointers. He was like, “Hey, just remember that and keep on doing you.” And I was like, “All right, bet.” You know, so it was cool to be a part of such a…monumental night for Cena.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)