Jey Uso Teases WrestleMania XL Showdown Against Jimmy Uso

“Main Event” Jey Uso wants to share the ring with his brother, Jimmy Uso, on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year.

During a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, the WWE Superstar spoke about hoping he faces his brother at WrestleMania XL, and how he’s looking forward to the promos between the two leading up to such a potential bout.

“Personally, I’m a little kid all over again,” he said. “Hopefully it’s me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I’m a little kid. It’s going to be so easy. We’re just going to do what we do all the time.”

He continued, “What I’m most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I’m trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya’ll are going to be like, ‘They are 100% real.’ That’s what is going to make it fire. It’s going to be real. I’m excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It’ll be different from every other angle.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.