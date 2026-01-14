Jim Cornette Offers $5,000 To Ford Worker Involved In Viral Trump Incident

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette has weighed in on a viral political moment involving Donald Trump and an employee at a Ford Motor Company manufacturing plant—and escalated the situation with a very public financial offer.

In a post shared on Twitter/X, Cornette reacted to footage circulating online from Trump’s visit to a Ford facility, where a worker was heard shouting an insult at the former U.S. President. Cornette did not mince words in his response.

“So Shtler [Trump] visited the Ford Plant–one of the workers called him a ‘pdophile protector’. Shtler said ‘Fck You’ and gave him the finger. We’re hearing the worker got suspended or fired. If anyone can hook me up with the REAL Ford worker I have $5,000 for him as a thank-you.”

Following the initial post, the identity of the worker reportedly surfaced online. Cornette then doubled down, reiterating—and personalizing—his offer.

“If anyone knows TJ Sabula I have a thank-you, a handshake and a check for $5,000 ready for him.”

Cornette, who is well known for his outspoken and often controversial commentary both within and outside the wrestling world, has never shied away from political discourse on social media. This latest post quickly gained traction, drawing strong reactions from supporters and critics alike.

As of now, neither Ford nor Trump have publicly commented on Cornette’s remarks or the reported employment status of the worker mentioned.