Jim Ross Admits He Has No Idea What His Future Is At AEW

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how he has no idea what his future is with the company, but he is not worried about it.

Ross said, “I have no idea what my future is at AEW. I have no clue. To be very frank about it, I’m not worried about it, yay or nay. I mean, my work should stand on its own after 50 years, for God’s sake, I mean, seriously. So sometimes I worry too much. I think it’s just a matter of being an alpha male and wanting to do whatever it is on my terms. I understand that’s not always possible, but I do appreciate all the feedback is very meaningful to me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



